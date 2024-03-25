CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.