Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $255.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

