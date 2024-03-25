CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 25,572 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Samsara by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $37.10 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $40.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,320.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,548.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,320.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,548.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $445,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 436,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,923,194.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,729,919 shares of company stock valued at $58,535,104. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

