CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 4,809 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 510,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $327.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.97, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

