CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $204,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

