CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $337.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $259.30 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

