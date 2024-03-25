CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.25 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

