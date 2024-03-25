CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of Cabaletta Bio worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 552.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,167.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CABA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $17.35 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

