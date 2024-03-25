CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 151.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 288.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 991,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter valued at $45,022,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 192.5% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 417,825 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $92.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

