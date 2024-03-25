CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $394.07 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.29 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.99.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

