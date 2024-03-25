CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,536,955. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $232.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.64 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $116.82 and a one year high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

