CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,416,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $61.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

