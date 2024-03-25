CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 172 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,571.99 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,661.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,506.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

View Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.