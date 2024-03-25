CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 918,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,291,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,436 shares of company stock worth $101,070,085. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $96.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

