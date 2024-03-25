CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 15th

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

CI Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CIXXF opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.16 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

