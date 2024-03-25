Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.50. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $121.38.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

