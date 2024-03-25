Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CEO Buys $35,520.00 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Gerald Shields acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,567.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citizens by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

