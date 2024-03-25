CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

