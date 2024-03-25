Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $297,700.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $255.51 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $276.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 946.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.93.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $93,815,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 741.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,342,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,408,000 after buying an additional 1,182,556 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.