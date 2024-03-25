Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 164,546 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,716,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,546 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $379,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 143,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,996,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $150.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.74 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.83.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

