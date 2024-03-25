Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1,595.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PTC were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Trading Up 0.3 %

PTC opened at $190.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.04.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.