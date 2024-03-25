Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $248,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after buying an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $193.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

