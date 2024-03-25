Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $622,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.