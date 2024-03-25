Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 2,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $200.35 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $203.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

