Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 2,512 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 167.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

