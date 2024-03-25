Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 3,500 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 2.5 %

BYND opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $510.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.44. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

