Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $102.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

