Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

BATS FMAY opened at $43.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $515.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

