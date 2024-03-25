Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $210.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.



