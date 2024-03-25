Cooper Financial Group Has $349,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $88.04 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
