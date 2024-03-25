Cooper Financial Group Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Exelon were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.70 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

