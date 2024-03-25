Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,662,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,292,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $55.96.

