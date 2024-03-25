Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.