Cooper Financial Group Sells 383 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $188.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.57.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.