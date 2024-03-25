Cooper Financial Group Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $258.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

