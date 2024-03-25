CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

