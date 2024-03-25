CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

