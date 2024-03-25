CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $82,523,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $71,410,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $42,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE KR opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

