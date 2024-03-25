CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $66.00.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

