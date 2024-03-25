CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Universal by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $821.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Universal’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

