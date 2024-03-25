CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $43.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $182.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

