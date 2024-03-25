Critical Comparison: Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) and Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Drilling Tools International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $738.90 million 0.31 -$18.88 million ($1.85) -10.23 Drilling Tools International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Drilling Tools International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forum Energy Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drilling Tools International has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Drilling Tools International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -2.56% -0.38% -0.19% Drilling Tools International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Drilling Tools International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Forum Energy Technologies and Drilling Tools International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Drilling Tools International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Drilling Tools International has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Drilling Tools International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Drilling Tools International is more favorable than Forum Energy Technologies.

Summary

Drilling Tools International beats Forum Energy Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forum Energy Technologies



Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling process; well construction casing and cementing equipment, and products for artificial lift equipment and cables; and subsea remotely operated vehicles and trenchers, submarine rescue vehicles, specialty components and tools, and technical services. The Completions segment offers hydraulic fracturing pumps, cooling systems, high-pressure flexible hoses, and flow iron for pressure pumping markets; wireline cable and pressure control equipment for well completion and intervention service markets; and coiled tubing strings and coiled line pipe and related services. The Production segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services for production and infrastructure markets. This segment offers engineered process systems, production equipment, specialty separation equipment, and various industrial valves for oil and natural gas customers, power generation, renewable energy, and other general industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Drilling Tools International



Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies. The company also provides hole openers, roller reamers, and extended reach drilling tools; stabilizers comprising integral blade, sleeve, and welded blade string stabilizers, as well as hard facing tools; stinger valves; and sub-assemblies, which includes heat-treated steel and non-magnetic metal subs. In addition, it offers handling tools, such as elevators, brackets and bail assembly, slips, tongs, stabbing guides, and safety clamps; blowout preventors and pressure control equipment; and drilling accessories including float valve, ring gauge, tool basket, lift bail, and ditch magnet. Further, the company provides downhole inspection, well fence data automation, and compass services. Drilling Tools International Corp. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

