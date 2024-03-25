Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.68

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 297279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRON

Cronos Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 389,610 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 214,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.