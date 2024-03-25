Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 12th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE CRT opened at $13.11 on Monday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

