CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

