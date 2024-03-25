Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $106.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.73. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

