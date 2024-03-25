Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $250.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $250.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $250.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day moving average is $217.41.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total transaction of $260,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and have sold 9,951 shares worth $2,405,512. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

