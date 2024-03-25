CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 1,830 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $60.82 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.