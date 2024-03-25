CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 76 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after purchasing an additional 246,244 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.89.

KLA stock opened at $710.56 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $652.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.68. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

