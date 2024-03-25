CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $258.50 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

